Harry Maguire says Man Utd players surprised by ‘incredible’ backing from fans

Harry Maguire admits the Manchester United dressing room has been taken aback by the “remarkable” way fans have supported them during a disappointing campaign they are desperate to end on a high with Europa League glory.

Wednesday’s all-English final pits 16th against 17th in the Premier League in a Bilbao showpiece that will see the victor salvage their season by securing silverware and much-needed Champions League qualification.

Falling short at San Mames would mean United spend a first season without European football since 2014-15, compounding their worst top-flight campaign since suffering relegation in 1973-74.

The 20-time English league champions have been wretched on the domestic front, yet fans have stuck with the team and chanted head coach Ruben Amorim’s name throughout the dark moments.

“They’ve been absolutely incredible this season,” defender Maguire told the PA news agency. “It is surprising us players how much they are backing us.

“We’ve disappointed them far too much. We’ve given them some good times in the Europa League and some great memories in terms of winning the derby at the Etihad and things, but it’s even surprised me.

“I say they’re great fans in the world and I think this year they’ve proved that. It’s been remarkable when we get to play in front of them, even though we’re not performing.”

Maguire wants to repay the supporters by giving them memories to cherish in Spain, but knows it is “only a good day out if we come back and win the tournament”.

The 32-year-old repeatedly acknowledged that United’s season has been “nowhere near good enough” and used the same phraseology when describing the side’s play in both boxes.

Such deficiencies have allowed struggling Spurs to win all three of their meetings against United in a campaign that has long been a case of Bilbao or bust for the misfiring Red Devils.

“We know it’s such a big game for everyone – the fans after such a disappointing season, the club,” Maguire said.

“But we go into it and take it like a normal game, like we did in the semi-final against Bilbao. We prepare well every day and when you get on that pitch you give absolutely everything and that’s only what you can do.

“The result will look after itself. We’ve got to really look after the performance.

“Listen, finals are finals. You know they can change on moments or anything. You need that little bit of luck maybe. We could perform really well on the day and get beat, or we could perform badly and win.

“But for sure we’ve got to make sure that we put the percentages in our favour in terms of turning up, giving absolutely everything and performing on the day.”

Maguire is vying to start his first final for United since joining from Leicester in 2019.

Missing the Europa League final in 2021 was particularly painful for the defender, with a “nasty ankle injury” meaning the club’s then captain had to watch Villarreal triumph on penalties in Poland from the sidelines.

“There was talk at the time of making it, but I was nowhere near fit for that final,” he said. “I pushed and pushed but I was still struggling to jog, never mind being able to go and play a final.

“Missing the Villarreal one was a big one for me. I was captain of the club at the time and a big part of that team.

“Maybe the result would have been different if I’d been in the team. That’s what I felt.”