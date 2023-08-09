Jump to content

Football rumours: Everton considering bid for Harry Maguire

Manchester United are reported to be interested in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 09 August 2023 06:53
Harry Maguire is being linked with a move to Everton in a swap deal involving Amadou Onanal (Martin Rickett, PA)
What the papers say

A player swap between Manchester United and Everton could see Harry Maguire leave the club that signed him from Leicester for £80million in 2019. The Independent reports Everton are considering the move for the 30-year-old while The Daily Mail says United are interested in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

United are also willing to open contract talks with Aaron Wan-Bissaka after the transfer window closes, according to the Daily Mail.

The Times says if Tottenham captain Harry Kane leaves the club, they will look towards Gent’s 21-year-old Nigerian striker Gift Orban.

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney could leave the club on loan to Real Sociedad who are interested in his services, the Telegraph says.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Douglas Luiz: The North London rivalry is moving into the transfer market this summer as Arsenal and Tottenham fight for Aston Villa’s 25-year-old midfielder, Football Insider said.

Neymar: Multiple reports suggest the superstar could leave Paris St Germain and move to Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal but only if he was able to spend a season at Real Madrid on loan.

