Harry Maguire is unlikely to recover from an ankle injury in time to play in Manchester United’s Europa League final, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Maguire has missed United’s last three games after being forced off during the 3-1 win over Aston Villa after damaging ankle ligaments.

Solskjaer had hoped that the United captain would return in time to face Villarreal in Gdansk next Wednesday, but even though Maguire is now walking without crutches, his chances of playing again before the end of the season are remote.

“He's walking but there's a long way from walking to running. To be honest, I don't think we'll see him in Gdansk, no,” Solskjaer said.

“As I've said so many times, I'm going to give him until Tuesday night, the last training session to see if he can try and be out there. Steadily but surely he's improving but ligaments take time to heal.”

