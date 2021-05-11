Harry Maguire is in contention to play in the Europa League final despite suffering an anke injury in Manchester United’s weekend win over Aston Villa.

Maguire was forced off in the 78th minute of United’s 3-1 win at Villa Park on Sunday after falling awkwardly under the weight of Anwar El Ghazi.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the final whistle that the United captain could be out for several weeks, potentially putting his place in England’s European Championship squad in jeopardy.

But prior to United’s meeting with Leicester City on Tuesday, Solskjaer said that Maguire had only suffered ligament damage rather than a fracture and that he hopes to have the 28-year-old back for the final against Villarral in Gdansk on 26 May.

“We’ve had scans and the good news is there’s no fracture,” the United manager revealed. “Ligament damage and hopefully we’ll see him again this season. Hopefully ready for the [Europa League] final.”

Maguire was in attendance at Old Trafford on Tuesday night to watch the Leicester game and was spotted making his way to the directors’ box on crutches while wearing a protective boot.

Gareth Southgate will name his squad for the Euro 2020 finals on 25 May. The England manager is able to name a maximum of 26 players after Uefa expanded the initial 23-man selection due to Covid.