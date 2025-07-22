Why Harry Maguire is not in Manchester United squad for pre-season tour of US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Maguire is not flying with Manchester United for their US pre-season tour due to a personal matter, it is understood.

The 32-year-old defender was a half-time introduction in Saturday’s 0-0 friendly draw with Leeds but was replaced in the 74th minute.

Maguire was conspicuous by his absence from United’s 32-man tour squad announced on Tuesday.

It’s understood his absence is due to a personal matter rather than injury, with the club hoping he will be able to join the group in due course.

Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia have unsurprisingly joined Barcelona-bound Marcus Rashford in being omitted from the travelling party heading for Chicago.

The quintet are searching for new clubs and have been training away from Ruben Amorim’s first-team squad since indicating that they wish to explore a future away from Old Trafford.

Bryan Mbeumo is part of the group after completing his move from Brentford for a fee rising to £71millon on Monday.

Fellow summer arrivals Matheus Cunha, whose partner recently gave birth, and Diego Leon are also on the plane.

Lisandro Martinez is included as he continues his rehabilitation from a cruciate ligament injury sustained in February. PA understands the United defender is not yet ready for team training.

Amorim’s side are flying from Manchester to their base in Chicago, where they will play Bournemouth at Soldier Field on July 30 as part of the Premier League Summer Series.

They start the pre-season tournament at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey – host of next year’s World Cup final – against West Ham on Saturday evening local time.

United finish their three-game trip against Everton at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta on August 3.

Amorim’s side welcome Fiorentina, including United great David de Gea, to Old Trafford for their final warm-up friendly on August 9 – the weekend before their Premier League opener at home to Arsenal.