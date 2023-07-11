Football rumours: Manchester United set £50million price tag for Harry Maguire

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

What the papers say

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sell England international Harry Maguire after he only started in 16 games for the club last season. The Red Devils have placed a £50million price tag for his signature, the Manchester Evening News reports. Maguire joined the club in 2019 for £80million.

The Daily Mail says Manchester United will reportedly complete their £43million deal with Inter Milan to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana from the Italian club.

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse could be set for a move to West Ham, who want to sign the England midfielder for around £20million. However, the Saints value the 28-year-old at £40million, according to the Daily Mail.

Newcastle are looking to make room for Leicester midfielder Harvey Barnes, with the Telegraph reporting they could look to sell Allan Saint-Maximin, who is being pursued by Saudi clubs.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Matt Doherty: TeamTalk report the Republic of Ireland full-back could return to former club Wolves after leaving Atletico Madrid.

Micky van de Ven: Tottenham are reportedly looking to sign the 22-year-old Dutch defender from Wolfsburg for around £25million, according to the Mirror.