Harry Maguire denies rift with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has denied reports of a power struggle with Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Red Devils are in the midst of a disappointing season, with a top-four finish the best they can hope for in the Premier League.
Maguire has been below par and it has been reported that the United skipper has felt undermined by Ronaldo’s influence, with his continued role as captain questioned.
Marcus Rashford dismissed talk of a dressing room divide involving Ronaldo earlier this week and Maguire has denied the latest reports.
“I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another,” he posted ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match at Leeds.
“Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone.”
