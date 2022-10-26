Jump to content

On this day in 2008 – Harry Redknapp takes reins at Tottenham

Redknapp spent four years at Tottenham from 2008-2012

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 26 October 2022 06:00
Harry Redknapp was appointed Tottenham manager following the sacking of Juande Ramos on this day in 2008.

Ramos was fired following a dismal start to the season in which Spurs collected just two points from their opening eight Premier League games, leaving them bottom of the table.

Chairman Daniel Levy paid £5million in compensation to Portsmouth to secure the release of Redknapp, who had lifted the FA Cup with Pompey the previous season.

With the appointment came a restructuring as Levy scrapped the system of players being recruited by sporting director Damien Comolli, who was dismissed along with Ramos.

To celebrate the occasion, Redknapp steered Spurs to a 2-0 victory over Bolton at White Hart Lane on the day he took charge.

When discussing his motivation for the move, Redknapp said: “I just thought maybe it was time to move on and Tottenham are a big, big club. I thought: ‘let’s just give it a go before it is too late’.”

