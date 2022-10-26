On this day in 2008 – Harry Redknapp takes reins at Tottenham
Redknapp spent four years at Tottenham from 2008-2012
Harry Redknapp was appointed Tottenham manager following the sacking of Juande Ramos on this day in 2008.
Ramos was fired following a dismal start to the season in which Spurs collected just two points from their opening eight Premier League games, leaving them bottom of the table.
Chairman Daniel Levy paid £5million in compensation to Portsmouth to secure the release of Redknapp, who had lifted the FA Cup with Pompey the previous season.
With the appointment came a restructuring as Levy scrapped the system of players being recruited by sporting director Damien Comolli, who was dismissed along with Ramos.
To celebrate the occasion, Redknapp steered Spurs to a 2-0 victory over Bolton at White Hart Lane on the day he took charge.
When discussing his motivation for the move, Redknapp said: “I just thought maybe it was time to move on and Tottenham are a big, big club. I thought: ‘let’s just give it a go before it is too late’.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.