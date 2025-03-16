Eddie Howe ends long wait for an English manager to lift major men’s trophy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe became the first homegrown manager to win one of English men’s football’s major trophies in almost 17 years when Newcastle beat Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the the last English managers to lift each of the major honours available in the men’s game.

Harry Redknapp – FA Cup

Redknapp was the last English manager to claim one of the domestic men’s game’s big prizes when he guided Portsmouth to FA Cup glory in 2008.

Nigeria striker Kanu’s first-half strike sealed a 1-0 win for the Premier League club over Championship Cardiff, although their victorious manager would depart for Tottenham just five months later.

Steve McClaren – League Cup

Four years earlier, compatriot Steve McClaren, who would later win the Dutch title with FC Twente, had guided Middlesbrough to the first major piece of silverware in the club’s history when they beat Bolton to lift the 2004 Carling Cup.

Joseph-Desire Job’s early strike and Bolo Zenden’s scuffed penalty had Boro 2-0 up inside seven minutes under the closed roof at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium and, although Kevin Davies pulled one back for Sam Allardyce’s men, the Teessiders held out.

Howard Wilkinson – Division One

No English manager has won the Premier League title – something Scot Sir Alex Ferguson did on no fewer than 13 occasions – but Wilkinson was the last to preside over a championship-winning side in the final season of the old first division.

Wilkinson’s Leeds held off Ferguson’s Manchester United on the penultimate weekend of the 1991-92 season – they won 3-2 at Sheffield United as United went down 2-0 at Liverpool – and ultimately topped the table by four points.

Sir Bobby Robson – Cup Winners’ Cup

If domestic success has been scarce for Englishmen, European glory has proved even more elusive.

Former England boss Robson enjoyed the most recent triumph when he led Barcelona to the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1997 with Ronaldo’s penalty securing a 1-0 final victory over Paris St Germain.

Joe Fagan – European Cup

Although the Champions League is yet to be won by a manager from these shores, Fagan is the most recent winner of its predecessor, the European Cup, in 1984.

Having stepped up from Liverpool’s famed boot room to replace Bob Paisley during the summer of 1983, he looked on from the sideline as Alan Kennedy’s spot-kick sealed a penalty shoot-out victory over Roma in the Italian capital and a fourth triumph in seven years.

Keith Burkinshaw – UEFA Cup

Goalkeeper Tony Parks handed Keith Burkinshaw his taste of glory when his shoot-out save from Anderlecht’s Arnor Gudjohnsen secured the UEFA Cup for Tottenham during the same season.

The sides had drawn 1-1 in the first leg in Brussels and captain Graham Roberts’ late equaliser in the second ensured it ended with the same scoreline after extra time.