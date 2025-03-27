Harry Redknapp appears to make Nazi salute and calls Thomas Tuchel ‘German spy’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Redknapp was filmed giving an apparent Nazi salute and calling England manager Thomas Tuchel a “German spy”.

Footage obtained by The Guardian shows Redknapp, 78, speaking and making jokes to an audience at an event, which the Guardian said was a charity appearance in London last week.

In the clip, Redknapp says he liked former England manager Gareth Southgate but adds that “we should have won something” during his tenure, before he is asked whether Tuchel was the right appointment as his successor.

Harry Redknapp appears to make a Nazi salute while talking about Thomas Tuchel at a charity event ( The Guardian )

“I don’t know,” Redknapp said in the video. “I’ll be honest with you, I think he’s a German spy. I’m telling you, seriously, he’s been sent over to f--- us up. He has. I’m telling you, he’s like Lord Haw Haw in the war – ‘We have your best soldiers captured’ and all that.”

His comments were met with laughter and applause from his audience, and he continued, imagining Tuchel receiving instructions to “go over and ruin that team”. Redknapp then says “ja” and raises his left arm in a straight, forward motion.

Shortly afterwards, and to more applause, the former Portsmouth and Tottenham manager is filmed saying, “I’m going, see ya” and departs the stage.

Tuchel is the first German manager of the England team and third foreign head coach of the men’s side, after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

A Champions League winner with Chelsea and Bundesliga champion with Bayern Munich, Tuchel was appointed on an 18-month contract to see England through the next World Cup, and to end the team’s lengthy wait for major silverware.

Redknapp’s representatives have been approached for comment