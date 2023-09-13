Jump to content

Nottingham Forest defender given suspended five-month suspension after 375 betting breaches

The player has also been fined almost £21,000

Jamie Gardner
Wednesday 13 September 2023 16:05
(Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest full-back Harry Toffolo has been given a suspended five-month ban after admitting 375 breaches of Football Association betting rules.

The FA said the 28-year-old had also been fined £20,956.22 by an independent regulatory commission.

Toffolo was charged by the FA in July, and the player has admitted breaches of FA betting rules between January 22, 2014 and March 18, 2017. The ban is suspended until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The FA said the written reasons in the case would be published in due course.

The sanctions on Toffolo follow the imposition of an eight-month ban on Brentford striker Ivan Toney in May for breaches of FA betting regulations.

