Hartlepool sack manager Keith Curle in bid to avoid relegation from League Two

Hartlepool have parted company with manager Keith Curle as they attempt to avoid relegation from League Two for the second time in six years.

The former Mansfield, Carlisle and Northampton boss has left the Suit Direct Stadium after winning just eight of the 29 games in all competitions for which he was in charge following his appointment in September.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Hartlepool United can this evening confirm the departure of first-team manager Keith Curle and assistant manager Colin West.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Keith and Colin and we wish them well for the future.

“The club will now move swiftly to appoint a successor to ensure the team has the best opportunity to maintain our Football League status.”

Pool, who won back their place in the Football League via a National League play-off final victory over Torquay in June 2021, currently lie one point above the drop zone following Tuesday night’s 1-0 home defeat by Newport, but having played four more games than Crawley in 23rd place.