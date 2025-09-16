Aston Villa end goal drought but misery goes on with shoot-out loss at Brentford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harvey Elliott ended Aston Villa’s goal drought but it was not enough to prevent them from being knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by Brentford after a 1-1 draw.

Elliott, signed on deadline day on loan from Liverpool to pep up Villa’s misfiring attack, scored their first goal of the season on his full debut thanks to an error from Bees goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson.

But after Aaron Hickey scored a spectacular equaliser for Brentford, Valdimarsson made amends by saving from John McGinn and Matty Cash in the shoot-out.

Mikkel Damsgaard then rolled in the winning penalty as Brentford celebrated a place in the fourth round.

Villa boss Unai Emery picked both Elliott and another new face, Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho, after watching a side draw a blank in their first four Premier League matches.

Elliott almost had an instant impact with a second-minute volley from 12 yards, but it was straight at Valdimarsson.

Brentford’s first chance arrived midway through the opening half when Sepp van den Berg’s towering header was acrobatically tipped over the crossbar by Marco Bizot.

Valdimarsson needed treatment on a cut above his eye after he spilled a cross and was inadvertently caught by the studs of Evann Guessand.

The Icelander might have still been feeling the effects when he gifted Villa the lead two minutes before half-time.

It was a catalogue of Brentford defensive blunders with Valdimarsson playing the ball out to Vitaly Janelt, who was already under pressure from McGinn

The Scotland midfielder’s block fell for to Elliott, and although his shot lacked any real zip it rolled straight through the legs of the hapless Valdimarsson.

It was the first time Villa had found the net in more than six-and-a-half hours of football this season. “We’ve scored a goal” came the chorus from the away end.

Villa should have had a second shortly after half-time when Guessand raided down the right.

The winger’s low cross was missed by Donyell Malen but found its way to Sancho, who crashed his shot against the outside of the post.

Instead Brentford equalised in style when a long throw was headed clear by Pau Torres to Hickey, who smacked it first time back past Bizot.

It was a special moment for the Scotland full-back, his first goal for the club after missing most of the last two seasons through injury.

And so to penalties, when Valdimarsson brilliantly kept out Villa’s first from McGinn and then dived the same way to deny Cash before Damsgaard wrapped up the shoot-out 4-2.