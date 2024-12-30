Harvey Elliott hopeful ‘best in the world’ Mohamed Salah will stay at Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Harvey Elliott is desperate for Mohamed Salah to stay at Liverpool, branding the forward “the best player in the world”.

Salah plunged his Anfield future into further doubt on Sunday by claiming talks over a new contract are “far away”.

The 32-year-old, who will be a free agent this summer and allowed to negotiate a transfer with overseas clubs as of Wednesday, had just inspired the Reds to a 5-0 win at West Ham.

Salah scored one goal and set up two as Arne Slot’s side tightened their grip on top spot in the Premier League.

Midfielder Elliott, who came on as a second-half substitute, said: “Mo’s just Mo. He finds a new level each and every season.

“When everyone’s trying to write him off he comes back and shows the world what he can do.

“Us players who play around him, we see every day in training how hard he works. For me he’s one of the best players in the world, if not the best at this moment in time.

“We just hope we can keep him around for a little bit longer and he keeps performing the way he is.

“I don’t have a clue how he does it. I think if we knew we’d all be the same. He’s just an amazing athlete, an amazing footballer and an amazing guy.

“It’s hard to put your finger on it. If we could we’d all look like him. He must have his secrets.”

Luis Diaz put Liverpool ahead before Salah’s clever turn and flick set up Cody Gakpo to double the lead.

Salah added the third, his 20th goal of the season, before Trent Alexander-Arnold drove in a deflected fourth and Diogo Jota completed the rout from another Salah assist.

A thumping defeat brought West Ham’s four-match unbeaten run to a shuddering halt.

To add to their problems, captain Jarrod Bowen could be facing a spell on the sidelines after hobbling away from the London Stadium with an ankle injury.

Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui said: “Jarrod went off in the second half with an injury which we have to assess over the next days, but let’s see.”