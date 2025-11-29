League leaders Hearts falter again as impressive Motherwell earn point
Hearts 0-0 Motherwell: Celtic can cut the gap at the top of the table to just two points if they beat Hibernian on Sunday
Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts stumbled again as they drew 0-0 at Motherwell.
And the Jambos had goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow to thank for that away point as they survived a late Motherwell onslaught to edge five points clear, although Celtic have two games in hand.
Scholow made five saves to keep out the Steelmen, who also had two goals ruled out for offside.
A draw for Hearts meant they dropped points for a third straight game and Celtic can move within two should they earn victory over Hibernian on Sunday.
Dundee ended a run of four defeats as they came from behind to earn a 3-1 win over St Mirren.
Mikael Mandron was gifted the opener to put St Mirren in front but the hosts got themselves on level terms through Alex Gogic's own goal before Drey Wright put them in front before half-time via the woodwork.
St Mirren committed men up the field as they looked for an equaliser and they were punished when Joe Westley found the top corner with a brilliant strike in the 87th minute.
Victory for Steven Pressley's side ensured they leapfrogged their opponents into ninth place in the table.
PA
