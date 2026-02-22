Hearts four clear after Celtic beaten by Hibs and Rangers drop more points
Rangers and Celtic will play each other in the Old Firm on Sunday, while Hearts will have the chance to go seven clear at the top
Heart of Midlothian were left four points clear in an increasingly dramatic Premiership title race after Hibernian delivered another blow to 10-man Celtic's hopes and Rangers dropped two valuable points at bottom club Livingstone.
Hibs substitute Kai Andrews scored a late winner at Celtic Park, guiding a composed finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the box in the 87th minute in what was a rare second-half attack for the visitors.
Celtic fans had sensed an important day in the title race, with Rangers trailing by two goals at Livingston as their team launched wave after wave of attacks after Benjamin Nygren cancelled out Felix Passlack's opener on the stroke of half-time.
But Auston Trusty received a VAR-assisted red card in the 74th minute following an off-the-ball incident and on-loan Coventry midfielder Andrews produced another twist in the dramatic Premiership title race.
Meanwhile, Rangers fought back furiously from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with 10-man Livingston in West Lothian.
French defender Brooklyn Kabongolo gave the home side an unlikely lead in the 14th minute with a well-executed volley.
Livi goalkeeper Jerome Prior played his part in keeping the Light Blues at bay before Lewis Smith doubled that lead in the 55th minute.
The game turned against the league's bottom side on the hour when Cristian Montano was sent off by referee Ryan Lee for denying Gers attacker Djeidi Gassama a goalscoring opportunity five minutes later.
Emmanuel Fernandez reduced the deficit with a thunderous strike in the 81st minute and Mikey Moore levelled with two minutes remaining but Marvin Bartley's side held out during nine added minutes to clinch a point.
Danny Rohl's side are now four points behind leaders Hearts with 10 fixtures remaining while third-placed Celtic's defeat means they are two point behind the Gers but have played a game less than the top two
