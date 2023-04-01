Manchester City disappointed over chants referring to Hillsborough disaster

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City have expressed disappointment after chants referring to the Hillsborough disaster were heard during Saturday’s Premier League game against Liverpool.

The singing occurred during the first half of the encounter at the Etihad Stadium which City won 4-1.

A club statement read: “Manchester City FC are disappointed to have heard inappropriate chants from home fans during today’s game.

“We regret any offence these chants may have caused and will continue to work with supporters’ groups and officials from both clubs to eradicate hateful chanting from this fixture.”

The matter is the latest in a series of incidents between fans of the two rival clubs in recent years.

October’s reverse fixture at Anfield was marred by similar chanting and the daubing of offensive graffiti on Liverpool property, while City’s team bus was damaged.

City’s bus was also attacked heading to a Champions League game at Anfield in 2018.