On this day in 2013: Hope Powell left role as England head coach

Hope Powell left her role as England head coach, ending her 15-year spell in charge, on this day in 2013.

Powell took charge of the Lionesses in 1998, and took England to the European Championship final in 2009 where they lost 6-2 to Germany.

But it was the disappointment of the 2013 European finals which led to Powell’s departure after they exited the tournament in the first round when they were defeated by France and Spain in the group stages, with their solitary point coming from a draw against Russia.

Powell’s exit came after a disappointing Euro 2013 campaign (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

Upon Powell’s exit, Football Association general secretary Alex Horne said: “Hope deserves a lot of credit for her commitment to developing the national teams over such a long period.

“The high point was undoubtedly reaching the European Championship final four years ago.

“However, after the disappointment of the recent tournament in Sweden, the Club England board believe the time is right to make a change and for a fresh outlook.

“I’d like to place on record the organisation’s thanks to Hope for her efforts and wish her every success in the future.

Powell is now the manager of Brighton (Kieran Cleeves/PA) (PA Archive)

“Hope will always be welcome back at Wembley Stadium and St George’s Park and she leaves a strong legacy, having helped the FA build the women’s game to the strong position it is in today.”

Mark Sampson succeeded Powell as boss and who guided the side to third place at the following World Cup in 2015.

Powell is now the manager at Women’s Super League Side Brighton.