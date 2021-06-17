How is Christian Eriksen? Latest health updates on Denmark midfielder

Christian Eriksen remains in hospital in Copenhagen after he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland last weekend.

Eriksen is being fitted with a heart regulating device called an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator), which sits under the skin and connects to the heart via small wires with the purpose of maintain a regular heartbeat.

Eriksen’s life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch and his heart was restarted with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital.

In a statement by the Danish Football Assocation on Thursday, it was confirmed Eriksen had agreed to the specialist’s recommendation of an ICD.

“National team doctor Morten Boersen has been in contact with the cardiac specialist ... and Christian Eriksen and this is the latest,” the statement read. “After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter). This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.

“Christian has accepted the solution and the plan moreover been confirmed by specialist nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment. We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy.”

Romelu Lukaku has said Belgium will kick the ball out in the 10th minute of their game against Denmark on Thursday to applaud Eriksen, the Danish No10.

“After 10 minutes of the match, we will put the ball in touch to applaud,” Lukaku said. “Several players from our country have played with him but we will be there to win and that is the most important.”

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer, who was quickly on to the scene when Eriksen collapsed, said: “Today we will enter the pitch against Belgium with Christian in our hearts and thoughts.”