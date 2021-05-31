Scott High agrees new long-term deal with Huddersfield

Scott High as signed a new contract with Huddersfield through to 2025.

The 20-year-old’s existing deal had been due to expire at the end of next season but he has agreed new terms.

He made 13 substitute appearances in the second half of last season and made his first start for the Terriers on the final day of the campaign against Reading, having been at Shrewsbury on loan at the start of the season.

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan said: “This is very positive for the club. During the second half of last season, Scott showed he is a player who can help the team to compete well in the Championship.

“He follows in the footsteps of another academy graduate, Lewis O’Brien, in terms of his hard-working mentality, and it’s very positive to work with players like this. This highlights the excellent work that our academy is making with our young footballers.

“He is a player who puts high demands on himself, which is something you need to play football at the top levels. He needs to continue his development, but the minutes he played for us last season will help him as he enters 2021-22.”