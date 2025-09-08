Hugo Ekitike gives honest verdict on record Liverpool signing Alexander Isak
Ekitike faces a fight to keep his Liverpool starting berth following the arrival of Isak
Hugo Ekitike is raring to embrace the challenge of new Liverpool signing Alexander Isak but admits the striker’s arrival could pose a “problem” for someone at the club.
Ekitike has gotten off to a flying start at Anfield since his £69m arrival, netting three in his first three games.
However, the Frenchman will now face a fight to keep his place up top following the British-record acquisition of on-strike Newcastle forward Isak, who joined on deadline day for £125m.
Competition is no surprise to Ekitike though, who is ready to give manager Arne Slot a selection headache by keeping up his fine form.
"When you play for the best teams, you inevitably expect to be competing with the best players," Ekitike said.
"Isak is a player I used to watch, so seeing him arrive is a pleasure.
"It's going to be tough competition, but I'm going to work hard to be good and perform well so that it's just the coach's problem.”
Isak proved himself as one of the world’s best strikers last term, notching 23 goals and six assists in the Premier League while also guiding the Magpies to a first trophy in 70 years, scoring to best his new employers in the Carabao Cup final.
The Swede’s undeniable potency up front could see Ekitike’s primary role shift to the left wing, a position he operated in on numerous occasions for Eintracht Frankfurt.
That said, Ekitike will be in line to start when Liverpool return to action at home to Burnley this weekend, with Isak lacking match fitness after a summer of defiance at St James’s Park.
