Hugo Ekitike can get even better despite flying start at Liverpool – Arne Slot

Hugo Ekitike has the potential to get even better despite his flying start to the season, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has said.

The French forward has hit the ground running since signing for the Reds last month, scoring in each of his three appearances so far.

Ekitike, who joined from Eintracht Frankfurt for a guaranteed £69million plus £10m in potential add-ons, has been such a hit that questions have been asked about whether Liverpool even need Alexander Isak, who continues to be linked with the club.

However, Slot believes the very best of the 23-year-old is yet to come.

“I think he’s already made a big impact in the attacking part of our game,” Slot said ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Arsenal.

“The most simple answer to what he can improve is his match fitness. So I expect him to do even a lot more without the ball than he already does, because he’s already working hard.

“There he can improve, which is completely normal, because he has to adjust from a different league, from a different playing style. Frankfurt weren’t pressing as much; they pressed, but not as much as we try to do.

“And then coming to a different country, coming to a different league, there’s a lot for him to handle.

“And then if we come back after the international break it’s Champions League games added to that, where he was used to playing Europa League, which is also a good level but not as high as the Champions League.

“So there is the main point of improvement, I think, which is completely normal, because he came a bit later in pre-season, to adapt to the intensity levels without the ball. I think that’s where there are small steps to make for him.”

Another player on target in Monday’s 3-2 win over Newcastle was match-winner Rio Ngumoha on a night when all the pre-match talk had been about Isak.

“This press conference started with (talk about) the spending of us, and other clubs in the Premier League, and the nice part of it all is that then, in the end, the 16-year-old coming from the academy – partly Chelsea, partly ours – scores the winning goal.

“So that’s also the beauty still of football, that although we’ve spent a lot, sold a lot as well, there’s still room. If we had only spent and not sold, there was probably not room for him, but now there is room for him.

“He can show his qualities and as things stand now, there’s still room for him to show that in the upcoming game as well, because we haven’t made any signings. So I think he will be on the bench again and has a fair chance of coming in if it’s needed in the game.”

Slot expects to face an Arsenal side similar in style to the ones Liverpool came up against last season when the teams meet at Anfield on Sunday, but admits there might be one change his players need to be aware of after the signing of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting.

“The number nine they have now (Gyokeres) is different to (Kai) Havertz for example. That is more a false nine you could say, where I think Gyokeres is more a target man,” the Dutchman said.

“So that’s maybe a small difference, where we have to know he maybe makes more runs in behind than the other number nines did.

“But in general, I see a lot of similarities between last season and this season with the style of play they have, and I think it’s the same with us.”