Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While the Alexander Isak saga drags on, perhaps the question should not be whether he will join Liverpool, but if they actually need him anyway. As four of their forwards scored, as they showed how devastating they can be in attack, it is becoming ever more apparent that Arne Slot has already signed a high-class striker this summer, one with sleekness and speed, the potential to be prolific and an ability to excel at Anfield. And yet a manager who lamented, after taking Hugo Ekitike off in the Community Shield, that he did not have an understudy, conjured a dramatic victory courtesy of Anfield’s forgotten forward.

Federico Chiesa’s belated first Premier League goal came a year after his arrival, and yet with perfect timing, hooked in from the penalty spot after Bournemouth, from 2-0 down, had levelled to leave their fans chorusing about being top of the league. Then they were bottom: Chiesa, a player of great pedigree, albeit one whose body can let him down and whose manager rarely seems to trust him, delivered the masterly finish, before Mohamed Salah’s habitual opening-day strike clinched the win. The chances are that Chiesa will end up back in Italy before the transfer window closes. And yet, on a night that suggested all Liverpool require is a deputy for Ekitike, he proved the ideal understudy.

open image in gallery Federico Chiesa celebrates with the Liverpool fans after scoring ( AFP via Getty Images )

A game that had contained much of the best the division has to offer, whether in its pace and thrilling finish, the excitement of new arrivals and the competitiveness of Andoni Iraola’s fearless Bournemouth, was marred, disgracefully, by the first incident of racist abuse of the Premier League season, directed at Antoine Semenyo, causing the game to be halted by referee Anthony Taylor in the first half. The suspected offender was removed at the interval by the police.

It should go without saying that footballers should not have to provide eloquent rejoinders to racial abuse, but Semenyo did anyway. His was an outstanding display, his second-half brace dragging Bournemouth back into the game and, after the Community Shield, underlining concerns that Slot’s new-look Liverpool have lost control and look too susceptible defensively.

open image in gallery Marcus Tavernier celebrates with Antoine Semenyo after his second goal ( Reuters )

But they look full of goals. Ekitike had scored after four minutes of his bow in the Community Shield. It took him 37 to open his Premier League account. He added an assist for good measure. With the Frenchman in this form, would Liverpool’s £110m bid for Isak only have bought them the most expensive of substitutes?

There was some fortune in the way Ekitike got past Marcos Senesi, none in his cool finish, sidefooted past Djordje Petrovic. The departed Darwin Nunez rarely demonstrated such calmness in front of goal.

Ekitike also served as a focal point, linking play intelligently. He teed up Cody Gakpo when the winger cut infield to place a shot in the far corner of the net. The Dutchman may be the beneficiary of Luis Diaz’s sale, his status as the first-choice left winger apparent right now, and this was a fine finish.

open image in gallery Hguo Ekitike calmly slots home past Djordje Petrovic ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Ekitike celebrates with Diogo Jota’s No 20 after scoring Liverpool’s opener ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

Yet on an evening when one newcomer excelled, another was given a torrid time, the £40m signing Milos Kerkez targeted by Bournemouth and tormented by his former teammate Semenyo. He should have been booked before he was, got hooked on the hour and yet Semenyo’s goals came when his immediate opponent was Andy Robertson.

But Liverpool failed to close the game out. Semenyo swept in a shot from David Brooks’ low cross and then both leading a break from his edge of his own box and finishing it as Liverpool were cut open far too easily. Their new centre-back, the £26m signing Giovanni Leoni, watched on from the stands, perhaps realising that he may have his work cut out unless this team can tighten up.

open image in gallery Mohamed Salah does the Jota celebration after scoring ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Salah was moved to tears at the end of the game ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

Slot’s defensive substitutions had been followed by Bournemouth goals. His attacking changes led to Liverpool scoring. He summoned Chiesa at 2-2, replacing Florian Wirtz, and it proved a terrific decision. Then Salah extended his own record of goals in the division’s opening weekend, his 10th a brilliant finish with his right foot.

It was, though, about a fifth Liverpool forward, besides the goalscorers, the man whose name was heard but who has been taken from their ranks. Salah was tearful at the end remembering his lost friend. Anfield, the Bournemouth fans included, had paid a moving tribute to Diogo Jota. The loudest renditions of the Portuguese’s name here was both a reminder of tragedy and a rallying cry. Ekitike celebrated his goal by mimicking the 20, the shirt number that will never be worn again. Liverpool did much right, on and off the field, but it was tarnished by the actions of one in the crowd.