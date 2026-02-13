Is Hull vs Chelsea on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch FA Cup tie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Rosenior returns to former club Hull City as his Chelsea side target the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Rosenior spent two seasons with Hull in his first managerial role, though was dismissed after narrowly failing to lead them into the Championship play-offs in 2024.

An impressive stint with Strasbourg saw the 41-year-old emerge as Chelsea’s choice as replacement for Enzo Maresca and he has made a solid start at Stamford Bridge, though a midweek draw with Leeds has dented momentum somewhat.

The visitors are likely to rotate heavily but will be wary of a talented Hull team going well in the second tier and eyeing a promotion push.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Hull vs Chelsea?

Hull vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Friday 13 February at the MKM Stadium in Hull.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BBC One and TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer or discovery+.

Team news

Hull have doubts over the fitness of Charlie Hughes and Toby Collyer, on loan from Manchester United. Nigeria’s Semi Ajayi has not featured since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations due to injury.

Marc Cucurella will not feature for Chelsea after sustaining a hamstring injury in the draw with Leeds. Reece James was absent from the Premier League clash due to illness, and may again sit out.

Predicted line-ups

Hull City XI: Pandur; McNair, Egan, Hughes; Coyle, Slater, Lundstram, Giles; Gelhardt; Joseph, McBurnie.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Sarr, Badiashile, Hato; Santos, Caicedo; Neto, Estevao, Garnacho; Delap.