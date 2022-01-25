Hull sack manager Grant McCann following club takeover

Hull City have confirmed the departure of head coach Grant McCann after two and a half years in the role.

McCann’s future had been in doubt after Turkish businessman and TV personality Acun Ilicali completed his £20million takeover of the Sky Bet Championship club last Wednesday.

Chairman and owner Ilicali said in a statement: “Grant has done an excellent job for this football club in difficult circumstances, most specifically during the takeover process, and for that I offer my sincere thanks.

“These matters are never easy and are more often than not protracted. During the process, Grant has always remained professional and fully focused on the team, and will forever be a friend of the Tigers. I’m sure Grant will be successful in whatever his next challenge is.”

Ilicali said a new head coach would “be announced very shortly”, while former Rangers striker Shota Arveladze has been reportedly lined up for the job.

Hull also confirmed McCann’s assistant head coach Cliff Byrne had left the club with immediate effect.

Ilicali added: “I understand the timing may look odd, after two good wins, but I wouldn’t be fair or honest if I merely waited for a defeat to change manager.

“That benefits nobody. I will continue to be transparent with you, our fans. Our new head coach will be announced very shortly.”

McCann, 41, ended his time in charge on a high as the Tigers beat promotion-hopefuls Blackburn and Bournemouth in his last two matches.

The former Northern Ireland international was appointed as Nigel Adkins’ replacement in June 2019 and guided Hull to promotion as League One champions last season.

The Tigers ended a five-game winless run with their win over Blackburn earlier this month and currently sit 19th in the table, 10 points clear of the bottom three.