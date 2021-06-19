✕ Close Euro 2020: Daily briefing

Follow all the action as Hungary host France in Euro 2020’s Group F this afternoon.

Hungary put up a valiant performance against Portugal in their opening game and can consider themselves bitterly unlucky not to have secured a point, having kept the defending champions at bay for 84 minutes only for a wicked deflection to finally break the deadlock. Cristiano Ronaldo’s late double ultimately rendered the scoreline a commanding 3-0 defeat, but that by no means reflected the fight Hungary had showed.

Nevertheless, it means Hungary must secure at least a point to keep their faint hopes alive of reaching the knockout stages, and that will be a serious struggle against world champions France. Didier Deschamps’ side were electric in their opening victory over Germany, with Mats Hummels’ own goal - made possible by a brilliant Paul Pogba pass - ensuring Les Bleus of all three points. For Hungary, a front three of Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Griezmann may prove impossible to subdue as France aim to secure their place in the last 16. Follow all the action below: