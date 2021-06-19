Hungary vs France LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the action as Hungary host France in Euro 2020’s Group F this afternoon.
Hungary put up a valiant performance against Portugal in their opening game and can consider themselves bitterly unlucky not to have secured a point, having kept the defending champions at bay for 84 minutes only for a wicked deflection to finally break the deadlock. Cristiano Ronaldo’s late double ultimately rendered the scoreline a commanding 3-0 defeat, but that by no means reflected the fight Hungary had showed.
Nevertheless, it means Hungary must secure at least a point to keep their faint hopes alive of reaching the knockout stages, and that will be a serious struggle against world champions France. Didier Deschamps’ side were electric in their opening victory over Germany, with Mats Hummels’ own goal - made possible by a brilliant Paul Pogba pass - ensuring Les Bleus of all three points. For Hungary, a front three of Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Griezmann may prove impossible to subdue as France aim to secure their place in the last 16. Follow all the action below:
At least he has water as well, I guess. I could learn from him.
At least he has water as well, I guess. I could learn from him.
How good was this man against Germany? His pace is simply frightening and the intelligence of his runs makes him a despicable nightmare for any defence.
Hungary have their hands full to the brim today.
So, are you England fans still mourning that insipid display last night? And have you Scotland fans left the pub yet? Either way, it doesn’t matter because more Euro 2020 football is right on your doorstep a little more than 12 hours later.
Hungary take on world champions France today as they bid to pull off a seismic upset against the tournament favourites.
France will progress through to the last 16 if they get the job done and will head into their final group match against Portugal with an air of freedom. They are coming off the back of a 1-0 win over Germany.
Meanwhile, Hungary face the incredible tough task of beating France or Germany to reach the second round after being ground down against Portugal in a 3-0 defeat.
Hungary suffered a 3-0 defeat in their opening game against Portugal, however, that scoreline hardly reflected a valiant performance that kept the defending champions at bay for 84 minutes.
It will take something far greater to stop the juggernaut that is world champions France this afternoon, though. Les Bleus were typically brilliant in their opening 1-0 win against Germany and can secure their place in the last-16 with victory at the Puskas Arena.
