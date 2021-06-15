Hungary vs Portugal: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo makes history in Euro 2020 win

Defending champions Portugal began their Euro 2020 campaign with a 3-0 victory over Hungary in a packed Puskas Arena in Budapest on Tuesday.

While Portugal’s squad seems significantly stronger than the one that won the 2016 tournament, their performance in this Group F opener was at times reminiscent of the showings in France, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates draw all three group-stage fixtures and fail to win a single match in normal time other than their semi-final.

But late on the Portuguese sparked into action, netting through Raphael Guerreiro before Ronaldo scored from the spot – to become the Euros’ all-time record goalscorer – and added a third soon after.

Here, we look at how Portugal and Hungary’s players performed as the ‘group of death’ got under way...

Hungary

Peter Gulacsi – 8: Made great saves to deny Jota more than once, Pepe, Fernandes, and (an offside) Ronaldo.

Endre Botka – 7: Timed a sliding tackle to perfection to prevent Jota from crossing at the near post in the first half.

Willi Orban – 6: Crucially dispossessed Silva in the Hungary box with a well-timed tackle in the first half, averting danger. Gave away a late penalty, though.

Attila Szalai – 6: Was alert on the left of Hungary’s defence and wisely took few risks.

Gergo Lovrencsics – 6: Did a serviceable job on the right.

Kleinheisler – 7: Midfielder put in a spirited performance for the hosts. Replaced by Siger late on.

Adam Nagy – 5: Game bypassed him somewhat, which is neither a surprise nor a shame given the quality of Portugal’s midfielders and forwards.

Andras Schafer – 6: Twenty-two-year-old showed fine footwork at one point to beat Fernandes up the byline and draw a foul. Replaced by Nego on 66 minutes.

Attila Fiola – 6: Diligent enough defensively while unable to offer much attacking threat on the left.

Portugal’s Nelson Semedo (top) challenges Attila Fiola (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Adam Szalai – 6: Got on the end of a Hungary free-kick and flicked it goalwards with a decent header, but was denied by Patricio.

Roland Sallai – 6: Embarrassingly went down in the second half claiming Dias had poked him in the eye, when the Portugal defender clearly had not. Became an increasingly threatening presence as the game wore on, however, before being replaced by Schon.

Substitutes: Loic Nego – 6. Szabolcs Schon – 6. David Miklos Siger – 6.

Portugal

(Getty Images)

Rui Patricio – 6: Had a quiet evening in goal until the latter stages. Beaten by Schon before the flag went up for offside.

Nelson Semedo – 7: Looked to get up the right flank as often as possible.

Ruben Dias – 6: Was perhaps unlucky to be booked in the first half. Generally composed, though he did express frustration now and then with some of the referee’s calls.

Pepe – 6: Veteran centre-back often looked to play long passes on the ground and in the air, with mixed success. Tested Gulacsi with a header from a corner.

Raphael Guerreiro – 7: An adequate replacement for Cancelo on paper, though he didn’t always show it on the pitch here. Crucially came up with a goal late on, however.

Danilo – 6: Little to criticise in the case of the central midfielder.

William Carvalho – 6: Produced a tidy enough display from the base of the Portugal midfield. Came off for Sanches in the latter stages.

Bruno Fernandes – 6: Wasn’t able to lend his creative qualities as much as he can do, with Portugal’s forwards responsible for most of the team’s attacks. So nearly found the net from range with a long shot, though.

Bernardo Silva – 7: Manchester City midfielder frequently found himself in promising positions and was able to pick out his forward partners pretty well. Replaced by Rafa.

Diogo Jota – 6: Liverpool winger was a little erratic on the left wing, perhaps overexcited. His decision-making was questionable at times, but it can’t be denied that he was involved in most of Portugal’s chances. Replaced by Andre Silva with 10 minutes left.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 8: Missed a sitter from six yards out just before half-time, but made up for it with a successful penalty late on, which he soon followed with a lovely finish after mesmeric footwork. Now the all-time record goalscorer in the competition’s history.

Substitutes: Andre Silva – 5. Renato Sanches – 5. Rafa – 7.