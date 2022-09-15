Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Crystal Palace defender Kofi Balmer handed first Northern Ireland call-up

Northern Ireland play Kosovo and Greece over the next fortnight

Mark Walker
Thursday 15 September 2022 13:19
Comments
Crystal Palace defender Kofi Balmer has been included in Northern Ireland’s senior squad for the first time
Crystal Palace defender Kofi Balmer has been included in Northern Ireland’s senior squad for the first time
(PA)

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough has handed Crystal Palace defender Kofi Balmer his first senior call-up for the Nations League matches against Kosovo and Greece.

Baraclough’s side play League C2 rivals Kosovo at Windsor Park on Saturday, September 24 and then face Greece in Athens the following Tuesday (September 27).

Balmer, 21, who joined Palace from Larne this summer, is the only uncapped player in Baraclough’s 24-man squad, while there are several other changes after the four Nations League games in June.

Wigan striker Josh Magennis, Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans, plus Rotherham’s Shane Ferguson and Newcastle’s Jamal Lewis are among those who have returned to the squad.

Key players Craig Cathcart and Conor Washington have not been included after recently returning from injury, while goalkeeper Trevor Carson was a late withdrawal – replaced by Luke Southwood – after initially being named in the squad.

Recommended

Baraclough has come under pressure after his side lost to Greece and Kosovo and drew twice with Cyprus during a series of disappointing results in their previous four Nations League games in June.

When asked if he was still the right man for the job, the 51-year-old said: “I wouldn’t still be sat here if I didn’t.

“I knew what I was taking on when I first took the job and I knew it certainly wasn’t going to be plain-sailing.”

The former Scunthorpe, Sligo and Motherwell boss added: “It was a difficult June, a difficult four fixtures that we wanted to glean more from, but that’s gone now, we can’t do anything about that.

“I hope we don’t just get judged on the June window. That would be harsh on everybody.

“In the two previous windows we ended the World Cup (qualifiers) by beating Lithuania and drawing with the European champions (Italy).

A section of Northern Ireland fans called for Ian Baraclough to go during his side’s 2-2 draw against Cyprus at Windsor Park in June (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Wire)

“We then went away and beat Luxembourg in March and lost narrowly in a close game to Hungary, who then went and beat England twice in June.

“I think these June games, especially when they’re Nations League, can get a bit distorted.”

Some fans chanted for Baraclough to go in the previous two games, which ended in a 3-2 defeat in Kosovo and a 2-2 home draw against Cyprus.

Baraclough added: “Hopefully we can give them something to smile about, something to cheer about and to see there is a progression in this squad going forward.

“We’ve said about it being a two-year cycle going towards hopeful qualification for the next Euros and we can look back on June and see it was part of the journey going forward.

“We got better as the four games went on, but still, clearly the results weren’t good enough for where we want to be and expect to be. We want to finish these two games on a high.”

On the omissions of Cathcart, Washington and Carson – Leeds midfielder Stuart Dallas is recovering from a fractured femur – Baraclough added: “Although they’re playing for their clubs they have one or two on-going issues.

Recommended

“For instance Conor has to have regular injections, so not to risk anybody is the reason behind that.

“The same with Trevor Carson. Although he was initially named in the squad, Trevor is having to look after himself between games.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in