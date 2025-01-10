Ian Rush reflects on famous milk advert ahead of Liverpool v Accrington cup tie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ian Rush does, indeed, still drink milk – and he will actually be doing so at Anfield when Accrington Stanley visit for their FA Cup third round tie.

The 63-year-old may be famous for being the club’s record goalscorer but mention his name and someone will, almost inevitably, start quoting the now cult Milk Marketing Board advert from 1989.

In it two young Scouse boys in Liverpool kits come in from a kickabout and set about making themselves drinks. One wants lemonade the other – much to his friend’s disgust – pours himself a glass of milk.

“It’s what Ian Rush drinks… and he said if I didn’t drink lots of milk, when I grow up I’d only be good enough to play for Accrington Stanley,” says the first boy.

“Accrington Stanley, who are they?” asked the second lad. “Exactly!” is the cutting response.

The advert has become part of the Accrington/Rush folklore and fate has pitted the two together in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

“When the advert came out, everyone liked it but it took us by surprise because I think it won advert of the year,” Rush, who will have a pint of milk waiting for him in one of the Anfield lounges instead of his pre-match champagne, told the PA news agency.

“No-one had heard of Accrington Stanley so it’s amazing now they get a chance to play at Anfield.

“It’s something I’m proud of. I know all the words and it’s very Scouse the way they say ‘Accrington Stanley’ and ‘Exactly’.

“The younger generation probably have never heard of me – I’m Liverpool’s record goalscorer but I’m more known by them for the milk advert than for being a top goalscorer.”

Although Rush did not actually feature in the advert, he and his Liverpool team of the 1980s were synonymous with the dairy product as they won the League Cup the first four years it was sponsored by the Milk Marketing Board and so called the Milk Cup.

And the association went further than that, with Rush saying: “Before we played on a Friday night myself and Steve Nicol always had a pint of milk.

“As a kid I always drank milk because my mum and dad told me it was good for my bones and, funnily enough, I still drink milk today.”

Rush won the FA Cup three times but it was an early appearance in his non-league days which holds fond memories.

“The FA Cup is special because anything can happen. It’s the only cup in the world non-league players get a chance to play a top-division team,” he said.

“When I was playing for Chester in the (1980) FA Cup we played Newcastle away. I was used to playing in front of 8,000 and there was 40,000 there – we beat them 2-0 and I scored.

“That gave the feeling I wanted to play in front of 40,000 people every week.”