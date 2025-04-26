Ian Wright ‘can’t accept’ Eni Aluko apology but insists he wants to move on

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ian Wright says he ‘can’t accept’ Eni Aluko’s apology after she appeared to suggest his presence risked blocking opportunities for women, but wants to move on from the controversy.

Former Arsenal and England striker Wright is a passionate advocate for women’s football and regularly presents on coverage of the England Women’s team.

Aluko, though, told BBC Radio Four’s Woman’s Hour on Wednesday that Wright needed to be aware of the “finite opportunities for women”.

Her comments have since come in for heavy criticism, and on Friday she issued an apology to Wright via her Instagram Story.

“Ian Wright is a brilliant broadcaster and role model whose support for the women’s game has been significant,” Aluko wrote.

On Saturday, Wright posted a video on his Instagram account addressing Aluko’s comments.

“I have to talk about this week and what’s going on. I don’t want to endlessly be asked about it,” Wright said.

“I’ve got to say, I’m very disappointed by what Eni has said. She knows how I’ve helped her, supported her publicly and I know the previous conversations she’s had with me and my management.

“I’ve seen the apology on social media, but I can’t accept it – but I also want to move on from it.

“For anyone watching this, I really don’t need any further social commentary directed at anyone on this.

“The thing about where the women’s game is, it isn’t about me – it has to be about the collective.

“Because of the past, we know the men blocked the women’s game for 50 years, because of the past we know the game has serious systemic challenges, and it’s going to take everyone to help fixes.

“So for me, I always give back to the game, as it has given me so much.”

Wright added: “It’s never bothered me about who’s playing the game, as long as they are playing the game. If you know my story you will know how much football means to me.

“We are the country that invented modern football, so we have a responsibility, greater than most, to lead the way in women’s football.

“We men are the ones that banned (women’s) football for 50 years, so we have to hold that one.

“But I need to say to everyone who has spoken about it publicly and showed love and support, I say thank you. It is something I do not take for granted.

“I have never felt quite as emotional this week seeing those public messages of support.”

In her apology, Aluko, who won 105 England caps, had stressed she was “wrong” to bring Wright into the wider conversation being discussed.

She said: “In my interview with Woman’s Hour this week, I was trying to make a broader point about the limited opportunities for women in football – whether that’s in coaching, broadcasting or commercial spaces – and the importance of creating more space for women to thrive on and off the pitch.

“But it was wrong for Ian’s name to be raised in that conversation, and for that I sincerely apologise. I’ve known and worked with Ian for many years and have nothing but love and respect for him.”