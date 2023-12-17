Ian Wright announces he will quit Match of the Day at the end of the season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ian Wright has announced he will step down as a Match of the Day pundit at the end of the season, having been a regular feature of the programme over the last two decades.

The former Arsenal striker made his debut on the BBC programme in 1997 while still a player and became a regular pundit in 2002 after retiring from football in 2000, while Gary Lineker has presented the programme since 1999.

"Ultimately, it’s time to do a few more different things with my Saturdays," Wright said reported by the BBC.

Wright has had two spells on Match of the Day, from 2002 to 2008 and then he returned in 2015.

In May, the former England international appeared alongside Shaun Wright-Phillips, becoming the first father-son punditry duo to take their places on the sofas and present the show.

Ian Wright has also been a pundit for ITV among others (Getty Images)

"After my debut show whilst still a player in 1997 and many more memorable years, I’ll be stepping back from BBC MOTD at the end of this season," said Wright.

"I feel very privileged to have had such an incredible run on the most iconic football show in the world.

"Anyone that knows my story knows how much the show has meant to me since I was a young boy. MOTD is my Holy Grail. On my first ever show, I told [presenter] Des Lynam, ‘This is my Graceland’. It will always be my Graceland and I will always be watching.

"I’m stepping back having made great friends and many great memories. I’m really looking forward to my last months on the show and covering what will hopefully be an amazing title race.”

Since retiring from football, Wright has made a name for himself in punditry, and has spearheaded a lot of the footage concerning women’s football, and was an early pioneer of the Women’s Super League.

Ian Wright has been a regular part of the BBC programme over the last two decades (The FA via Getty Images)

Head of BBC TV Sport Philip Bernie said: "Ian has been a wonderful star player on MOTD since his first appearance over 20 years ago. His insight, wit and warmth have richly entertained and informed all those watching him. We will miss his unique style and presence when he goes at the end of this season, but we will be sure to give him the send-off he deserves."

As a player, Wright started his career at Crystal Palace, scoring 90 goals before moving to Arsenal in 1991 for what was then a club record fee of £2.5m, he went on to score 185 goals for the club, winning a number of trophies including the Premier League and the FA Cup.

He played 33 times for England scoring nine goals, and after leaving Highbury also played for West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Burnley.