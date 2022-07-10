Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Berglind Thorvaldsdottir says Iceland have more to offer after Belgium draw

The forward missed a penalty for Iceland in the first half but put them in front five minutes after the break.

Rebecca Johnson
Sunday 10 July 2022 21:08
Berglind Thorvaldsdottir is determined that Iceland will “come back stronger” after drawing 1-1 against Belgium (Martin Rickett/PA)
Berglind Thorvaldsdottir is determined that Iceland will “come back stronger” after drawing 1-1 against Belgium (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Berglind Thorvaldsdottir is determined that Iceland will “come back stronger” in their next match after being held to a 1-1 draw against Belgium in the opening game of Group D at Euro 2022.

The forward missed a penalty for Iceland in the first half but put them in front five minutes after the break in an entertaining match at the City Academy Stadium.

Belgium then equalised from the spot in the 65th minute when Justine Vanhaevermaet sent goalkeeper Sandra Sigurdardottir the wrong way to share the spoils.

Iceland are up against Italy on Thursday in their second group game and Thorvaldsdottir believes her side will move forward.

She told uefa.com: “It was a really good feeling [to score] and celebrating with the fans from Iceland was amazing.

Recommended

“We came for the win, but a draw is not the end of the world. I’m sure we will come back stronger in the next game.”

Despite a strong start from Iceland, Belgium worked their way back into the match and captain Tessa Wullaert admitted that the game was up for grabs.

“The game started as we expected; it was really physical and we had to deal with it,” she said.

“We adapted in the second half and created some chances, but it was a 50-50 game, which could have gone either way. One point is ok today.”

Vanhaevermaet rescued a point for Belgium with her spot-kick but believes there is work to be done for ahead of the Red Flames’ next game against France on Thursday.

“It’s a double-edged feeling to end up with a draw, but I think the game could have gone both ways,” she added.

“We had a really good game plan, but our passing wasn’t as solid as it might have been.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in