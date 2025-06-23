Ilkay Gundogan ‘very happy’ at Manchester City as he eyes stay at top level

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ilkay Gundogan insists he is happy to remain at Manchester City and has “several years” left at the highest level.

The veteran German midfielder gave a reminder of his class with two goals – albeit with one involving a stroke of luck – as City thrashed Abu Dhabi side Al Ain 6-0 to reach the last 16 of the Club World Cup.

It came amid reports linking the 34-year-old, who rejoined City last summer after a one-year spell at Barcelona, with a move to Galatasaray.

Afterwards Gundogan did not categorically dismiss suggestions he could leave, but made clear his belief that he feels he could still play an important role for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Asked if he thought he would be staying, Gundogan said: “I think so, yes. I have a one-year contract and I’m very happy here. I think everyone knows that.

“And I am committed to the competition, and I’m enjoying my football. I still believe that I have several years in me (of being able) to play on the highest level by taking good care of myself. I think I’ve proven that.

“Also in last season I didn’t miss a game, so I’m available. I’m fit. I feel really good and I want to play on the highest level for much longer.”

City’s emphatic victory under the roof at Atlanta’s spectacular Mercedes-Benz Stadium ensured their place in the last 16, but it was not enough to take them above Juventus to the top of Group G.

The two teams are level on points and goal difference, but the Italians have an edge on goals scored heading into Thursday’s head to head in Orlando.

City will now need to win the game to secure top spot and avoid a clash with the winners of Real Madrid’s group in the second round.

Gundogan said City will quickly need to put the frustration of not scoring a seventh goal aside.

He said: “That at least would have given us a chance to get two results instead of just one, so that would be a higher probability at the end.

“But somehow it doesn’t matter. We need a good performance against Juve to win the game. We always knew that and it’s not going to change the way we approach it.”

Gundogan opened the scoring for City when he lobbed Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa after eight minutes with what seemed like a cross.

Teenager Claudio Echeverri doubled the lead from a free-kick and Erling Haaland added a penalty before the break.

Gundogan made it 4-0 on 73 minutes before late strikes from substitutes Oscar Bobb and Rayan Cherki.

Josko Gvardiol hit the post and Phil Foden spurned a good chance late on, but Gundogan felt City were too sluggish early in the second half.

He said: “It’s something that should have not happened. We definitely need to do better because on the highest level you should not allow yourself to be not that good for such a long time in the game.

“It felt quite long, to be honest, in terms of the standards that we have.”