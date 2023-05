Inaki Williams penalty keeps Athletic Bilbao in hunt for European qualification

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Athletic Bilbao kept themselves in the hunt for European qualification as a stoppage-time penalty from Inaki Williams salvaged a 1-1 LaLiga draw at Mallorca.

With top-six rivals Real Betis having lost 4-0 at Barcelona on Saturday, Athletic were looking to get their own campaign back on track following defeat last time out against in-form Sevilla.

Mallorca, though, took the lead just before the hour through a scrappy effort from Lee Kang-in, which went through the legs of Athletic defender Yeray Alvarez as he tried to clear the ball off the line.

It looked like that would be enough to secure Mallorca – all but already safe in midtable – victory, but there was a dramatic finish when Bilbao were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage-time following handball by Inigo Ruiz De Galarreta.

Ghana forward Williams made no mistake as he coolly dispatched the spot-kick, which proved the last action of the match.

Athletic remain seventh, but are now just two points behind Betis ahead of their showdown at San Mames on Thursday in the battle for Europa Conference League qualification.

In Monday’s late match, Valentin Castellanos was on target again as Girona won 2-0 at Sevilla.

Juanpe put the visitors ahead from a corner in the 23rd minute.

On loan New York City forward Castellanos – who scored four in the win over Real Madrid – doubled the lead early in the second half as Sevilla’s seven-match unbeaten run came to an end.

Girona climb to eighth, three points behind Bilbao.