Newcastle star Joelinton makes plea to burglars after break-in
The Premier League midfielder posted on his Instagram and made a plea that his home is ‘respected as a safe space’ for his family.
Newcastle star Joelinton has posted online to say his home was broken into again and made a direct plea to potential burglars, telling them there is “nothing valuable left here”.
The midfielder posted on his Instagram story on Friday and asked that his home is “respected as a safe space” for his family.
The Brazilian said: “Our home was broken into again.
“To anyone considering doing this: Please know that there is nothing valuable left here!
“What we care about most is our family’s safety and our kids growing up without fear.
“We hope for a community where our children, and everyone’s children, feel safe.
“We ask that our home be respected as a safe space for our family. We simply want to live in peace.”
Northumbria Police has been asked to comment.