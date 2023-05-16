Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Confronted by their own ultras, AC Milan have encountered issue after issue in the build-up to Tuesday’s monumental return leg, but one problem is a lot more longstanding. It is also so immediate, since it is precisely the challenge against Internazionale.

Milan might be the second most successful club in Champions League history, having played in the very first European Cup season in 1955-56, but that distinguished record has never seen them come back from more than a goal behind from a knock-out first leg. All that grand glory, and nothing to really inspire for this biggest of games against their greatest rivals.

That might seem somewhat superficial but the profound potential effect should not be dismissed. You only have to look at last season, and this year's possible final opponent, for the greatest illustration of how it works. Real Madrid are the European champions in large part because their stadium had seen so many great comebacks, fostering this belief within the team as well as an aura around it.

Milan have none of that. The only tie that comes close was a 1985-86 Uefa Cup first round against Auxerre but it’s hardly of the same scale, and would almost seem small-time to mention. Stefano Pioli has consequently been unable to inspire his players with any footage of the past.

“We only talked about the derby,” the Milan manager said. That’s possibly just as well, because any look to history would mostly show Milan suffering from such comebacks.

You don’t even have to go to the extreme of Istanbul, which is of course where this final is set to be held. There was Deportivo La Coruna in 2004 and Barcelona in 2013.

Duly, this tie might also be decided by comebacks on the other side, albeit of a different nature. There is the return to prominence of some former Premier League stars, some of them well into their 30s. This entire tie was after all set in motion by Edin Dzeko’s soaring goal for Inter Milan in the opening minutes of the first leg.

It may now be shaped by Simone Inzaghi’s use of those players. One of the reasons that Milan were so unprepared for Inter’s onslaught was because it was so difficult to second-guess what Inzaghi might do. One of the strengths of this season - if also, in the league, one of the weaknesses - has been how the coach can alternate his forward line. So it was in the first leg that he initially had the energy of Lauturo Martinez with the calculation of Dzeko. The Inter squad remain in awe of how intelligent the Bosnian is as a player, in that way that occasionally happens with senior pros who go onto a different level as they get older. Part of that has been how he conserves energy and visibly manages himself, though, which is why one of Inzaghi’s main relays up front has been between Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku.

(Getty Images)

There is another comeback of sorts there, though. It could be glimpsed in the Belgian’s livewire introduction to the second half of the first leg. The Inter squad are now talking about Lukaku being back at the level he was when he left Inter in the summer of 2021 in the first place - when he was being hailed as the new “king of Serie A”.

One reason is he was discomfited by a difficult adjustment period at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel, and was then intent on getting 100% ready for the World Cup. That rush probably set him back, as the displays in Qatar showed. Lukaku has really only been back to full fitness since February and that has helped generate “great momentum”. He has the feel back. He has the finishing back, as the weekend’s brace showed.

That gives Inzaghi a satisfying sort of dilemma. It is increasingly difficult to leave Lukaku on the bench. He could tear at Pioli’s side.

The one caveat to all of this, as well as to the first leg, is that Milan will have a comeback of their own. Rafael Leao will return to the line-up, which makes them a very different proposition. It was so conspicuously what was missing from their display on Wednesday - if also some proper defending at the back.

(Getty Images)

Milan had so much process, but no product. It looked like they couldn’t really hurt Inter. Leao changes that.

It should force a change in Inzaghi’s approach. Whether it changes this to the level that it changes Milan’s history remains to be seen.

“Those who play football know that the matches are never finished until the end,” Pioli also said. “And we believe in it.”

Inter, however, have the reality of that two-goal lead. It’s a lot to come back from.