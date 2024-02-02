Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Inter Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino holds a pre-match press conference ahead of a friendly match in Hong Kong on 4 February.

Michel Lamuniere, the chairman and CEO of Tatler Asia, is also expected to speak.

The MLS side were humiliated 6-0 by Al-Nassr on Thursday night (1 February) during their pre-season tour of Saudi Arabia.

Fans were denied what was billed as a “last dance” between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - with the latter injured and ruled out of the game.

Ronaldo and Messi had been set to share the field for potentially the last time in the Riyadh Season Cup, but Al-Nassr confirmed that Ronaldo has not recovered in time for Thursday’s match.

Messi was in action earlier this week when his Inter Miami side faced Al-Hilal, scoring a second-half penalty during the 4-3 defeat in Riyadh.

However, he spent all but the final seven minutes of the friendly against Al-Nassr sitting on the bench.