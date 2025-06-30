Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Inter Milan face Fluminense in the Club World Cup on Monday night, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line in North Carolina.

Champions League runners-up Inter come into the match having finished top of Group E with a win over River Plate in their final match of the group stages, with the Italian giants keen to try and dispel the memories of a disappointing end to the season with an extended run in this competition.

Fluminense sat in sixth in the Brazilian Serie A before the tournament began, but secured a spot in the round of 16 after finishing behind Dortmund in Group F.

However, the 2023 Copa Libertadores winners will have their work cut out against a strong Inter Milan side, with the reward for either side being a quarter-final tie against either Manchester City or Al-Hilal.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the round of 16 tie.

When is Inter Milan vs Fluminense?

Inter vs Fluminense is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Monday, 30 June at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

How to watch the Club World Cup

DAZN will show each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.

All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices by signing up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.

ROUND OF 16

Saturday 28 June

Match 49: Palmeiras 1-0 Botafogo (a.e.t.)

Match 50: Benfica 1-4 Chelsea (a.e.t)

Sunday 29 June

Match 51: PSG 4-0 Inter Miami

Match 52: Flamengo 2-4 Bayern Munich

Monday 30 June

Match 53: Inter Milan vs. Fluminense (Charlotte)

Match 54: Manchester City vs. Al-Hilal (Orlando)

Tuesday 1 July

Match 55: Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey (Atlanta)

Match 56: Real Madrid vs Juventus (Miami)

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday 4 July

Match 57: Palmeiras vs. Chelsea (Philadelphia)

Match 58: Winners of Match 53 vs. Winners of Match 54 (Orlando)

Saturday 5 July

Match 59: Winners of Match 51 vs. Winners of Match 52 (Atlanta)

Match 60: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (East Rutherford)

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday 8 July

Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)

Wednesday 9 July

Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)

FINAL

Sunday 13 July

Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)

