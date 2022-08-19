Chelsea sign Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan
Chelsea view Italy youth international Casadei as a player of high promise
Chelsea have completed the £12million signing of Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan.
The Blues have added the highly-rated 19-year-old midfielder to their ranks, continuing the new owners’ drive to recruit the game’s brightest young stars.
New chiefs Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have also turned to academy boss Neil Bath for part of their long-term transfer strategy.
The Blues have now added Casadei to other young star signings Carney Chukwuemeka, Gabriel Slonina, Omari Hutchinson, Zak Sturge and Tyler Dibling.
Chelsea’s new owners are determined to plan for the long haul as well as boosting the senior squad strong amid a transformative summer.
“Cesare is a player we have tracked for some time and we are delighted that he has now agreed to join Chelsea, where he will initially strengthen our under-21s squad,” said Bath.
“He is another exciting emerging talent who we are looking forward to seeing develop and progress further as he breaks into senior football in the coming years.”
Chelsea have already brought in Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s senior ranks.
And Boehly and Eghbali will continue to push for deals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wesley Fofana, Anthony Gordon and Frenkie De Jong.
Chelsea view Italy youth international Casadei as a player of high promise who is already part way through the process of bridging the gap between academy and first team.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies