Inter Milan face rivals Juventus tonight in the final of the Supercoppa Italiana as the winners of Serie A and the Coppa Italia meet at the San Siro.

Inter won their first Serie A title in 11 years last season as Antonio Conte’s side surged to the championship over the second half of the season. Conte has since left the club, but Inter have continued to impress under new boss Simone Inzaghi and lead the way this season as well.

Juventus salvaged a disappointing season overall last campaign by winning Coppa Italia, beating Atalanta 2-1 in the final. Andrea Pirlo was replaced by the returning Massimiliano Allegri at the end of the season but Juventus sit fifth in the table ahead of the second half of the year.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw when they met in the league in October, with Pablo Dybala scoring a late penalty for the away team at the San Siro.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is Inter Milan vs Juventus?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 12 January.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK and streamed live on the Premier Sports Player.

What is the team news?

Inter Milan have no reported absentees and are set to welcome back Hakan Calhanoglu following his one-match suspension.

Juventus were rocked by the news that Federico Chiesa suffered a serious knee injury on Sunday. Juan Cuadrado and Matthijs de Ligt are suspended, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo and Alex Sandro are injury doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Martinez, Dzeko

Juventus: Szczesny; Pellegrini, Chiellini, Rugani, De Sciglio; Bentancur, McKennie, Locatelli, Bernardeschi; Dybala, Kean

Odds

Inter Milan: 7/10

Draw: 3/1

Juventus: 7/2

Prediction

Inter Milan 2-1 Juventus