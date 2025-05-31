Inter Milan’s kit choice explained ahead of Champions League final
This is Inter Milan's seventh appearance in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League final
Inter Milan are set to don their third kit, a golden yellow strip, for Saturday's Champions League final against Paris St Germain in Munich.
The final on Saturday evening, which kicks off at 8pm GMT, marks the first official encounter between the two sides, and the first time Inter have used their third kit in a Champions League final.
PSG, designated as the home team, will wear their traditional navy blue shirts and shorts with a white and red stripe.
As a result, this kit clash prevents Inter from playing in their classic black and blue.
Instead of their second strip—white shirts with blue details—the Italian side opted for the golden yellow shirt with black details and black shorts.
Superstition may be a factor in the choice, as Simone Inzaghi's team won both of their Champions League games this season when wearing yellow. While donning their golden kit, the Italian side won 1-0 victory at Sparta Prague in January and a 2-0 win at Feyenoord in March.
Their only defeat in the competition came against Bayer Leverkusen in December, when they wore white shirts.
This is Inter's seventh appearance in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League final, with their last appearance in a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in 2023. Inter Milan have won the trophy three times in their history, with victories in 1964, 1965 and 2010 where they defeated Bayern Munich 2-0.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments