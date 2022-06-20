Inter Milan chief offers update on Romelu Lukaku transfer from Chelsea
The Serie A side are set for a busy summer with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Andre Onana already signed and others set to follow
Inter Milan have confirmed their interest in Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Andre Onana already set to join.
Mkhitaryan excelled as part of Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma side last term in Serie A, but could not agree a contract extension.
Onana, who was banned by Uefa for violating doping rules last year, leaves Ajax having won three successive Eredivisie titles.
“There will be new signings, but I don’t know who they will be,” chief executive Giuseppe Marotta told Radio Rai. “Mkhitaryan will be official in the next few days, the same goes for Onana.
“We are evaluating a bit of everything, also players from the youth team who became Italy champions. We know that we must wait for young players and build a strong team.”
Marotta added the club want Lukaku, who became Chelsea’s record signing when leaving Inter last year, to return to Milan, with departing Juve forward Dybala also of interest.
“I can say that today will not be the day of Lukaku’s announcement,” he added. “Lukaku and Dybala are our targets, but we need to consider financial issues.
“We are in talks with these two players and we’ll be happy if we sign them. If not, we’ll consider different targets.”
