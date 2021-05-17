England will face Croatia, Czech Republic and Scotland in the Euro 2020 group stage.

The Three Lions are the top seeds in Group D, meaning they will play all their fixtures at Wembley Stadium with the remaining fixtures in the group taking place at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Gareth Southgate’s side will start their campaign with a tense fixture against Croatia, hoping to shed the scars of their World Cup semi-final defeat. They will then face the Scotland in a highly-anticipated meeting between the two old rivals, before finishing the group stage against Czech Republic.

Should they win the group a similar situation to the World Cup could arise with England set to meet the runners up in Group F if they top the group themselves.

That would mean a likely round-of-16 tie against one of France, Germany or Portugal, which Southgate will surely be keen to avoid.

Here is everything you need to know about England’s Euro 2020 campaign:

What group are England in?

England are in Group D alongside Croatia, Czech Republic and Scotland.

What are the fixtures and when are they?

Group stage

Sunday 13 June 2021 2pm – England vs Croatia (Wembley Stadium, London)

Thursday 18 June 2021 8pm – England vs Scotland (Wembley Stadium, London)

Tuesday 22 June 2021 8pm – Czech Republic vs England (Wembley Stadium, London)

Round of 16

Monday 28 June 2021 5pm – Group D runners-up vs Group E runners-up (Match 42) (Parken Stadium, Copenhagen)

or

Tuesday 29 June 2021 5pm – Winner of Group D vs Group F runners-up (Match 44) (Wembley Stadium, London)

Quarter-finals

Friday 2 July 2021 5pm – Winner of Match 41 vs Winner of Match 42 (Match 45) (St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg)

or

Saturday 3 July 2021 8pm – Winner of Match 43 vs Winner of Match 44 (Stadio Olimpico, Rome)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 6 July 2021 8pm – Winner of Match 45 vs Winner of Match 46 (Match 49) (Wembley Stadium, London)

or

Wednesday 7 July 2021 8pm – Winner of Match 48 vs Winner of Match 47 (Match 50) (Wembley Stadium, London)

Final

Sunday July 11 2021 8pm – Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 50) (Wembley Stadium, London)

How many fans are going to be allowed in?

That remains up in the air, but a number of venues have committed to having supporters back in stadiums for the tournament.

Wembley Stadium has pledged to have 25 per cent capacity for games held there, with the potential for that to be increased as restrictions in England are relaxed.

Glasgow too are hoping to have 25 per cent capacity at Hampden Park.

What about tickets?

The initial ticketing process saw the biggest demand ever seen for a major tournament with more than 19 million people applying for the two million tickets available.

Uefa gave fans the opportunity to hand back any tickets at a full refund back in December with another opportunity to do so until 22 April.

For games that remain oversubscribed a later ticket ballot will decide who still gets to attend.

Can England win it?

They certainly hope they can and the bookmakers suggest Southgate’s men are one of the favourites to do so.

England 9/2

France 11/2

Belgium 6/1

Spain 13/2

Germany 15/2

Portugal 15/2

All odds via Paddy Power