The rearranged Euro 2020 is set to get underway this summer with the eyes of the football world turning to Europe.

The tournament was set to take place last June and July before the coronavirus pandemic intervened forcing Uefa to shift the finals by 12 months.

Turkey and Italy will kick things off in Rome on Friday 11 June in the tournament opener and the opening game of Group A with Wales and Switzerland entering the fray on Saturday 12 June in Baku.

It promises to be a keenly-contested group with the potential for three teams to progress to the knockout stages.

Here is everything you need to know about Group A:

Which teams are in Group A?

Turkey, Italy, Wales and Switzerland make up Group A.

What are the venues?

Rome (Stadio Olimpico) and Baku (Baku Olympic Stadium).

What are the fixtures and when are they?

Friday 11 June

Turkey vs Italy - 8pm (Rome)

Saturday 12 June

Wales vs Switzerland - 2pm (Baku)

Wednesday 16 June

Turkey vs Wales - 5pm (Baku)

Italy vs Switzerland - 8pm (Rome)

Sunday 20 June

Italy vs Wales - 5pm (Rome)

Switzerland vs Turkey - 5pm (Baku)

How do the teams shape up?

Roberto Mancini’s Italy appear to be back on track to the form of yesteryear with a coming group of young stars combining to make them one of the more feared teams at the tournament. Turkey appear to be a dangerous team also with Burak Yilmaz, even at 35, still a force up front. Switzerland are a veteran on this stage and have progressed to the knockout rounds in every tournament every time under boss Vladimir Petković. Wales are a relative minnow at major tournaments but in Gareth Bale have a truly world-class player capable of turning any game in their favour.

How many fans are going to be allowed in?

That remains up in the air, but a number of venues have committed to having supporters back in stadiums for the tournament.

Rome have confirmed they will allow 25 per cent capacity of the 70,000 Stadio Olimpico with Baku is working towards having 34,500 supporters inside the Baku Olympic Stadium for their games.

What about tickets?

The initial ticketing process saw the biggest demand ever seen for a major tournament with more than 19 million people applying for the two million tickets available.

Uefa gave fans the opportunity to hand back any tickets at a full refund back in December with another opportunity to do so until 22 April.

For games that remain oversubscribed a later ticket ballot will decide who still gets to attend.

Who is going to win the group?

Italy 1/2

Switzerland 5/1

Turkey 6/1

Wales 15/2

All odds via Paddy Power