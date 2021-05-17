The rearranged Euro 2020 is set to get underway this summer with the eyes of the football world turning to Europe.

The tournament was set to take place last June and July before the coronavirus pandemic intervened forcing Uefa to shift the finals by 12 months.

Turkey and Italy will kick things off in Rome on Friday 11 June in the tournament opener before Group E gets going on Monday 14 June with Poland vs Slovakia and Spain vs Sweden.

It promises to be a keenly-contested group with the potential for three teams to progress to the knockout stages.

Here is everything you need to know about Group E:

Which teams are in Group E?

Spain, Sweden, Poland and Slovakia make up Group E.

What are the venues?

Seville (La Cartuja Stadium) and St Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium).

What are the fixtures and when are they?

Monday 14 June

Poland vs Slovakia - 5pm (St Petersburg)

Spain vs Sweden - 8pm (Seville)

Friday 18 June

Sweden vs Slovakia - 2pm (St Petersburg)

Saturday 19 June

Spain vs Poland - 8pm (Seville)

Wednesday 23 June

Slovakia vs Spain - 5pm (Seville)

Sweden vs Poland - 5pm (St Petersburg)

How do the teams shape up?

Spain, winners in 2008 and 2012, are always favoured in any major tournament and, with a host of world-class players to call upon, will be heavily fancied again here under Luis Enrique. Sweden failed to get out of the group last time around but with the irrepressible Zlatan Ibrahimovic back in the fold they will feel anything is possible. Reigning Fifa best men’s player of the year Robert Lewandowski will hope to fire Poland to the knockout stages and not many would bet against him in his current form while Slovakia, with the ageless Marek Hamsik still going strong, are also a danger.

How many fans are going to be allowed in?

That remains up in the air, but a number of venues have committed to having supporters back in stadiums for the tournament.

Bilbao were set to host before they were stripped of hosting rights and Seville were instead chose. The La Cartuja Stadium is expected to host up to 15,000 supporters for matches held there.

Dublin was also set to host games but an inability to be able to commit to hosting supporters has seen the games instead moved to St Petersburg with 34,000, including overseas fans, expected.

What about tickets?

The initial ticketing process saw the biggest demand ever seen for a major tournament with more than 19 million people applying for the two million tickets available.

Uefa gave fans the opportunity to hand back any tickets at a full refund back in December with another opportunity to do so until 22 April.

For games that remain oversubscribed a later ticket ballot will decide who still gets to attend.

Who is going to win the group?

Spain 3/10

Poland 5/1

Sweden 13/2

Slovakia 14/1

All odds via Paddy Power