The rearranged Euro 2020 is set to get underway this summer with the eyes of the football world turning to Europe.

The tournament was set to take place last June and July before the coronavirus pandemic intervened forcing Uefa to shift the finals by 12 months.

Turkey and Italy will kick things off in Rome on Friday 11 June in the tournament opener before Group F finally gets going on Tuesday 15 June with Hungary vs Portugal and the mouthwatering France vs Germany.

With three of the tournament favourites involved it promises to be a must-watch group with some high-quality match-ups on the schedule.

Here is everything you need to know about Group F:

Which teams are in Group F?

Hungary, Portugal, France and Germany make up Group F.

What are the venues?

Munich (Fußball Arena München) and Budapest (Puskás Aréna).

What are the fixtures and when are they?

Tuesday 15 June

Hungary vs Portugal - 5pm (Budapest)

France vs Germany - 8pm (Munich)

Saturday 19 June

Hungary vs France - 2pm (Budapest)

Portugal vs Germany - 5pm (Munich)

Wednesday 23 June

Germany vs Hungary - 8pm (Munich)

Portugal vs France - 8pm (Budapest)

How do the teams shape up?

Three-time winners Germany are habitual contenders at this level but the group-stage exit at the 2018 World Cup hints at a vulnerability we haven’t often seen before with head coach Joachim Low also set to depart after the tournament. World champions France will be expected to be in the thick of it again and with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba perhaps boast the best squad of all while holders Portugal will be no easy out, either, with star man Cristiano Ronaldo leading a new generation of hugely talented players, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes among them. Hungary were semi-finalists in both 1964 and 1972 but up against some of the giants of the game a repeat this time feels a long shot.

How many fans are going to be allowed in?

That remains up in the air, but a number of venues have committed to having supporters back in stadiums for the tournament.

Munich are hopeful the Fußball Arena München will be able to host 14,500 during the tournament.

Budapest are by far the most bullish of the venues and are preparing for the Puskás Aréna to be at its full, 67,215 capacity for the finals with overseas fans also expected to be welcome.

What about tickets?

The initial ticketing process saw the biggest demand ever seen for a major tournament with more than 19 million people applying for the two million tickets available.

Uefa gave fans the opportunity to hand back any tickets at a full refund back in December with another opportunity to do so until 22 April.

For games that remain oversubscribed a later ticket ballot will decide who still gets to attend.

Who is going to win the group?

Germany 7/5

France 7/5

Portugal 3/1

Hungary 33/1

All odds via Paddy Power