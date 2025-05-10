Brentford boost European chances after maintaining winning run at Ipswich

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brentford’s bid for a first-ever European qualification gained strength as they beat Ipswich 1-0 at Portman Road to make it four Premier League wins in a row.

Kevin Schade headed the game’s only goal from a corner in the 18th minute to give his side a lead, which only a late Ipswich rally during which Omari Hutchinson hit a post and Mark Flekken produced an outstanding save to deny Cameron Burgess, they rarely looked like relinquishing.

The form of Thomas Frank’s side, together with favourable remaining fixtures as well as defeat for rivals Fulham, leaves the chance of an eighth-place finish and with it a possible spot in the Conference League tantalisingly within reach.

The four-team tussle for eighth may yet go to the final day by which time the number of European places via the league, which hinges on the outcome of the FA Cup final, will be known.

Before that, Marco Silva’s Cottagers visit the Gtech Stadium next Saturday then the Bees go to Wolves for what could be a defining day in the club’s history.

For Kieran McKenna’s side, they are left with a single remaining chance to add to their solitary home league win this season, and whatever inquest lies ahead into their relegation must surely begin with the fact they have netted only 13 times in front of their own fans.

The winning goal came early and was the only highlight of poor first half. Bryan Mbeumo’s near-post corner was met just inside the six-yard box by Schade, who rose and angled a brilliant looping header over his own shoulder and high beyond the reach of defender Dara O’Shea who tried in vain on the goal-line to clear.

Jack Taylor fired a shot wide from distance for Ipswich after good work on the left from Julio Enciso. It was the extent of the threat the home side made on Flekken’s goal in the first half.

Brentford came within a yard of doubling their lead on the stroke of the interval, Mikkel Damsgaard dragging his first-time effort just beyond a post.

McKenna will shortly have time to reflect on what positives there are to be drawn from his team’s disappointingly brief stay in the top flight.

Chief amongst them surely will be the performances of goalkeeper Alex Palmer, signed in January from West Brom, who has looked every bit at home in the division.

He added to his highlight reel of impressive saves early in the second half, getting down low to turn away Yoane Wissa’s poked effort then again to beat away Mbeumo at his near post.

Ipswich came close to collecting just their eighth home point of the campaign late on.

Hutchinson crashed a shot against the near post from a good position then Flekken produced stunning reflexes to turn away Burgess’s volley, which was by far the home team’s clearest openings.