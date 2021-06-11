Ipswich and David Cornell mutually agree to terminate the goalkeeper’s contract

Cornell joined the club in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer and had one year left on his deal.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 11 June 2021 16:53
Ipswich and David Cornell have mutually agreed to end the goalkeeper's stay at the club
(PA Archive)

The 30-year-old kept four clean sheets in 15 appearances across all competitions and has decided to pursue other options, according to a statement on the club’s website.