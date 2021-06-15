QPR sign Ipswich midfielder Andre Dozzell

QPR have signed Andre Dozzell from League One club Ipswich for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder has agreed a three-year deal at Loftus Road, with a further year’s option in the club’s favour, after the Rs activated the release clause in his contract.

Dozzell, 22, had been at Ipswich since he joined their academy 14 years ago and he went on to make 93 appearances for Town, scoring three goals.

“We are delighted to bring Andre on board. He is a player who really fits the mould of what we are looking for – he is young with lots of potential and he has that adaptability to his game,” QPR boss Mark Warburton told the club website.

“He can play as a deep-lying midfielder or further up the park, and with how we play and adjust our formation, that is vital for us.”