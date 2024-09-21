Russell Martin hails ‘excellent’ Tyler Dibling after Southampton held by Ipswich

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Manager Russell Martin said he would “pay a lot of money” to watch 18-year-old winger Tyler Dibling play football after being left “angry” by Southampton’s failure to kill off Ipswich.

Saints looked destined for a first Premier League win of the season following a maiden career goal from impressive homegrown talent Dibling.

But their fellow promoted side snatched a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s thanks to Sam Morsy’s deflected strike in the fifth minute of added time.

“Tyler was excellent,” said Martin. “But we also need to bear in mind his age and be patient.

“It’s not just going to be easy and a linear path to being the best he can be.

“But he can do things that not many other players I’ve ever seen can do. I love working with him, I love watching him play.

“I’d pay a lot of money to watch him play football and fortunately I’m the guy that gets to work with him and try and develop him.”

Dibling, who won a penalty in last weekend’s 3-0 loss to Manchester United, claimed his milestone goal in the fifth minute following a delightful pass from Adam Lallana.

Saints forward Cameron Archer wasted two golden chances, including hitting a post, before the hosts were stunned by the late twist.

Both sides remain without top-flight wins this campaign, having each played five matches since coming up from the Sky Bet Championship.

“My overriding feelings are just frustration and a bit angry and a bit disappointed really,” said Martin.

“We scored a great goal. We should put the game to bed. Ipswich had two shots on target in the second half and they were in the 96th minute and they scored from one of them.

“It shouldn’t come to that. We had a chance to keep the ball. It’s about game management and there’s too much anxiety in the team.”

Ipswich arrived in Hampshire seeking to build on successive draws, having done the double over Southampton last season.

Saints goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale produced superb saves to prevent Omari Hutchinson and George Hirst levelling before Morsy’s shot struck Joe Aribo and flew into the top-left corner.

The Tractor Boys made a habit of scoring late goals en route to finishing runners-up in the second tier last term.

Town boss Kieran McKenna said: “It’s an enjoyable moment. It was a hard-fought game. On the balance of play, we deserved a point and it’s a great way to get it.

“For Sammy to get the goal as captain in front of our supporters, it’s a fantastic time to score and it’s big for us as a young group that’s coming together in a new division to go through an experience like that, to know we can score late in the game.

“Late goals have been a big, big part of our story and for a new group coming together to go through that together away from home, that’s a fantastic experience for us.”

On-loan Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips was absent on the south coast due to injury and McKenna is optimistic the issue is not serious.

“(It’s) not bad, a very small injury in his thigh muscle, (he) picked it up late in the training week so wasn’t quite right for today,” said McKenna.

“We’re hopeful Kalvin won’t be too far away.”